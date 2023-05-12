Examining Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)’s cash flow and debt position

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) closed the day trading at $3.21 up 0.63% from the previous closing price of $3.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20297650 shares were traded. GRAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRAB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On March 13, 2023, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $4.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on February 02, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.20 to $2.80.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRAB now has a Market Capitalization of 11.44B and an Enterprise Value of 7.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has reached a high of $4.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9716, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0990.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRAB traded about 13.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRAB traded about 14.3M shares per day. A total of 3.81B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.68B. Insiders hold about 27.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GRAB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 109.51M with a Short Ratio of 109.51M, compared to 99.37M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $490.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $527M to a low estimate of $413M. As of the current estimate, Grab Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $228M, an estimated increase of 115.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $521.83M, an increase of 62.60% less than the figure of $115.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $556.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $484M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.15B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.