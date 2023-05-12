Examining MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) closed at $3.73 down -19.78% from its previous closing price of $4.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.9200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1667123 shares were traded. MXCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MaxCyte Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.80 and its Current Ratio is at 16.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 24, 2021, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Doerfler Douglas sold 16,149 shares for $5.02 per share. The transaction valued at 81,068 led to the insider holds 333,197 shares of the business.

Doerfler Douglas sold 12,718 shares of MXCT for $63,590 on Apr 12. The President and CEO now owns 333,197 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Ross Thomas M., who serves as the EVP, Global Sales & Marketing of the company, sold 5,583 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 27,915 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MXCT now has a Market Capitalization of 503.63M and an Enterprise Value of 292.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MXCT has reached a high of $7.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6642, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5022.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MXCT has traded an average of 525.06K shares per day and 484.2k over the past ten days. A total of 102.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.64M. Insiders hold about 1.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MXCT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 2.43M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 2.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.58M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9M to a low estimate of $7.5M. As of the current estimate, MaxCyte Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.59M, an estimated decrease of -26.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.14M, an increase of 26.40% over than the figure of -$26.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MXCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.26M, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $69.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71M and the low estimate is $66.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.