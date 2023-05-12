Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The price of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) closed at $154.77 in the last session, down -2.79% from day before closing price of $159.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525319 shares were traded. FNV stock price reached its highest trading level at $157.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $154.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FNV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.80 and its Current Ratio is at 28.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNV now has a Market Capitalization of 30.34B and an Enterprise Value of 29.14B. As of this moment, Franco-Nevada’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNV has reached a high of $161.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FNV traded on average about 649.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 544.82k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 191.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.99M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.38% stake in the company. Shares short for FNV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.67M, compared to 3.46M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FNV is 1.87, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.97.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.09 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.57. EPS for the following year is $3.94, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.48 and $3.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $340M. It ranges from a high estimate of $340M to a low estimate of $340M. As of the current estimate, Franco-Nevada Corporation’s year-ago sales were $352.3M, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $341.49M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $341.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $341.49M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.