Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

In the latest session, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) closed at $111.96 down -0.78% from its previous closing price of $112.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 771139 shares were traded. GNRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Generac Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $91 from $141 previously.

On March 10, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $380 to $140.

On March 02, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $165.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Perform rating on March 02, 2023, with a $165 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares for $102.16 per share. The transaction valued at 510,800 led to the insider holds 622,690 shares of the business.

Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares of GNRC for $547,400 on Apr 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 627,690 shares after completing the transaction at $109.48 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Jagdfeld Aaron, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 45,207 shares for $119.37 each. As a result, the insider received 5,396,367 and left with 615,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNRC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.36B and an Enterprise Value of 7.97B. As of this moment, Generac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has reached a high of $299.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GNRC has traded an average of 1.27M shares per day and 1.44M over the past ten days. A total of 62.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.73M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNRC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 4.54M, compared to 5M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.29% and a Short% of Float of 8.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GNRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2013 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 09, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $2.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.05, with high estimates of $2.41 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.96 and $4.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.22. EPS for the following year is $8, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.49 and $5.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $973.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $831.31M. As of the current estimate, Generac Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.29B, an estimated decrease of -24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of -$24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $887.13M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.56B, down -9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.84B and the low estimate is $3.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.