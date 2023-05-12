Geron Corporation (GERN)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

As of close of business last night, Geron Corporation’s stock clocked out at $2.89, up 2.48% from its previous closing price of $2.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7093931 shares were traded. GERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GERN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On October 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when LAWLIS V BRYAN sold 35,000 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 105,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Molineaux Susan sold 35,000 shares of GERN for $86,800 on May 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.48 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, SCARLETT JOHN A, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 446,668 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,340,004 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GERN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.00B and an Enterprise Value of 885.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2397.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.49k whereas that against EBITDA is -6.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GERN has reached a high of $3.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4446, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4804.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GERN traded 5.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 381.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 380.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GERN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 23.61M with a Short Ratio of 23.61M, compared to 24.55M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 4.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $199.07M and the low estimate is $40.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32,090.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.