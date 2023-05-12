Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Decline -1.48% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.33

As of close of business last night, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.33, down -1.48% from its previous closing price of $1.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33212487 shares were traded. DNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On October 04, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $5.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on October 04, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Kelly Jason R sold 100,000 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 119,100 led to the insider holds 10,694,680 shares of the business.

Canton Barry sold 37,650 shares of DNA for $44,879 on May 04. The 10% Owner now owns 13,616,994 shares after completing the transaction at $1.19 per share. On May 04, another insider, Shetty Reshma P., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 37,650 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider received 44,879 and left with 13,616,994 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.78B and an Enterprise Value of 1.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2794, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0930.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DNA traded 19.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.86B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 871.95M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 188.13M with a Short Ratio of 188.13M, compared to 192.71M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.04% and a Short% of Float of 14.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $76.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.2M to a low estimate of $57.84M. As of the current estimate, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $144.62M, an estimated decrease of -47.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $73M, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of -$47.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $341M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $276.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $304.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $477.71M, down -36.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $441.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $546.6M and the low estimate is $365.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.