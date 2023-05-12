GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Stocks Reach New Highs at $3.83 During Trading Session

In the latest session, GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) closed at $3.83 down -4.61% from its previous closing price of $4.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1850 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1853355 shares were traded. GPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GoPro Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 248.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $6.

On February 28, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on February 28, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when MCGEE BRIAN sold 7,155 shares for $4.77 per share. The transaction valued at 34,126 led to the insider holds 407,416 shares of the business.

MCGEE BRIAN sold 76,011 shares of GPRO for $430,161 on Feb 17. The EVP, CFO and COO now owns 414,571 shares after completing the transaction at $5.66 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, ZALAZNICK LAUREN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $5.78 each. As a result, the insider received 289,210 and left with 86,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 669.06M and an Enterprise Value of 485.74M. As of this moment, GoPro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRO has reached a high of $7.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7138, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3712.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GPRO has traded an average of 1.35M shares per day and 1.49M over the past ten days. A total of 155.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.41M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 5.77M, compared to 6.1M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $218.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $222.9M to a low estimate of $212M. As of the current estimate, GoPro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $250.69M, an estimated decrease of -12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $307.83M, an increase of 0.90% over than the figure of -$12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $322.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $283M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.