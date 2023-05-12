GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) closed the day trading at $4.16 down -0.48% from the previous closing price of $4.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 688251 shares were traded. EAF stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EAF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $7 from $10 previously.

On June 07, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EAF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21B and an Enterprise Value of 2.00B. As of this moment, GrafTech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAF has reached a high of $9.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7684, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2951.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EAF traded about 1.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EAF traded about 2.12M shares per day. A total of 256.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.21M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EAF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.69M with a Short Ratio of 5.69M, compared to 6.19M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Dividends & Splits

EAF’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 4.10% for EAF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 29, 2010 when the company split stock in a 100:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $176M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $185M to a low estimate of $167M. As of the current estimate, GrafTech International Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $363.65M, an estimated decrease of -51.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $211M, a decrease of -30.60% over than the figure of -$51.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $211M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $211M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $802.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $744M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $771.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, down -39.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $993.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $788M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.