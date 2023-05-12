GT (The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

After finishing at $11.72 in the prior trading day, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) closed at $14.23, up 21.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 35498163 shares were traded. GT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.23B and an Enterprise Value of 12.18B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GT has reached a high of $15.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 284.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.70M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.3M with a Short Ratio of 12.30M, compared to 13.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.35% and a Short% of Float of 5.64%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 04, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $5.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.52B to a low estimate of $5.21B. As of the current estimate, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s year-ago sales were $5.21B, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.51B, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.41B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.8B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.39B and the low estimate is $21.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.