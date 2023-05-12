Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) was $4.98 for the day, down -4.41% from the previous closing price of $5.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4420187 shares were traded. HMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HMY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.82B and an Enterprise Value of 3.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4096.

Shares Statistics:

HMY traded an average of 4.57M shares per day over the past three months and 5.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 616.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 434.47M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 6.51M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.62, HMY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.