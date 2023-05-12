High and low EPS estimates for Big Lots Inc. (BIG)’s current quarter

As of close of business last night, Big Lots Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.43, down -2.88% from its previous closing price of $8.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 780621 shares were traded. BIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BIG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $7 from $12 previously.

On December 20, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $15.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on December 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIG now has a Market Capitalization of 348.34M and an Enterprise Value of 2.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIG has reached a high of $34.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BIG traded 1.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.16M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.42% stake in the company. Shares short for BIG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.81M with a Short Ratio of 10.81M, compared to 9.28M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37.24% and a Short% of Float of 68.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.20, BIG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.23.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$2.13, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.56, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.39 and -$7.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.8. EPS for the following year is -$2.64, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.33 and -$6.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Big Lots Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated decrease of -13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, a decrease of -9.50% over than the figure of -$13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.15B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.47B, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.54B and the low estimate is $4.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.