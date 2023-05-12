High and low EPS estimates for Qorvo Inc. (QRVO)’s current quarter

The price of Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) closed at $90.56 in the last session, down -2.19% from day before closing price of $92.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1319914 shares were traded. QRVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QRVO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $110.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when CREVISTON STEVEN E sold 3,000 shares for $94.44 per share. The transaction valued at 283,320 led to the insider holds 68,793 shares of the business.

GARDNER JEFFERY R sold 4,089 shares of QRVO for $413,929 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 25,271 shares after completing the transaction at $101.23 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, FEGO PAUL J, who serves as the SVP, Global Operations of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $105.26 each. As a result, the insider received 315,780 and left with 26,161 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QRVO now has a Market Capitalization of 9.41B and an Enterprise Value of 10.65B. As of this moment, Qorvo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 98.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 55.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRVO has reached a high of $114.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QRVO traded on average about 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.69M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 100.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.28M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QRVO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 2.38M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.13 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.51. EPS for the following year is $7.35, with 23 analysts recommending between $9.39 and $5.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $639.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $641.73M to a low estimate of $625M. As of the current estimate, Qorvo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated decrease of -38.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $950.62M, a decrease of -16.70% over than the figure of -$38.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $992M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $775M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.57B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.56B and the low estimate is $3.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.