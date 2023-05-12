HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) was $1.88 for the day, up 1.08% from the previous closing price of $1.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1847687 shares were traded. HOOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOOK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on November 12, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOOK now has a Market Capitalization of 39.32M and an Enterprise Value of -66.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOK has reached a high of $2.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9327, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1131.

Shares Statistics:

HOOK traded an average of 611.66K shares per day over the past three months and 2.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.05M. Insiders hold about 7.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 585.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 88.71k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$1.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8M to a low estimate of $2.7M. As of the current estimate, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.45M, an estimated increase of 203.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.39M, an increase of 59.90% less than the figure of $203.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.25M, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.54M and the low estimate is $9.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.