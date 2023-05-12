Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The price of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) closed at $16.86 in the last session, down -2.66% from day before closing price of $17.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8058516 shares were traded. HST stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 22, 2023, Compass Point Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $18.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $20.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when TYRRELL NATHAN S sold 10,707 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 224,847 led to the insider holds 379,285 shares of the business.

RAKOWICH WALTER C sold 3,290 shares of HST for $64,517 on May 20. The Director now owns 53,083 shares after completing the transaction at $19.61 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HST now has a Market Capitalization of 12.31B and an Enterprise Value of 16.53B. As of this moment, Host’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HST has reached a high of $20.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HST traded on average about 7.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 714.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 709.06M. Insiders hold about 1.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.13% stake in the company. Shares short for HST as of Apr 27, 2023 were 33.04M with a Short Ratio of 33.04M, compared to 34.65M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.52%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HST is 0.48, which was 0.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%. The current Payout Ratio is 18.60% for HST, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2009 when the company split stock in a 10215:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.37B. As of the current estimate, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 4.20% over than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.17B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.7B and the low estimate is $5.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.