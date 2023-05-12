Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) was $0.18 for the day, up 6.05% from the previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 885983 shares were traded. HGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1670.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HGEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $13 previously.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Chappell Dale bought 545,488 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,215,347 led to the insider holds 8,675,081 shares of the business.

Chappell Dale bought 323,808 shares of HGEN for $707,844 on May 19. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 8,293,240 shares after completing the transaction at $2.19 per share. On May 18, another insider, Chappell Dale, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, bought 173,700 shares for $1.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 340,799 and bolstered with 8,066,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 16.67M and an Enterprise Value of -4.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HGEN has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1532, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1813.

Shares Statistics:

HGEN traded an average of 2.06M shares per day over the past three months and 983.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.83M. Insiders hold about 10.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HGEN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.82M, compared to 6.35M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.08.