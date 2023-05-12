Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) was $1.68 for the day, down -8.20% from the previous closing price of $1.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8420289 shares were traded. HUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6400.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HUT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUT now has a Market Capitalization of 438.64M and an Enterprise Value of 451.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUT has reached a high of $3.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7492, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7776.

Shares Statistics:

HUT traded an average of 10.76M shares per day over the past three months and 7.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 207.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.07M. Insiders hold about 5.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.72% stake in the company. Shares short for HUT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.63M with a Short Ratio of 14.00M, compared to 14.95M on Mar 30, 2023.