I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Humacyte Inc. (HUMA).

As of close of business last night, Humacyte Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.24, down -3.30% from its previous closing price of $4.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519868 shares were traded. HUMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HUMA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $4 from $10 previously.

On October 29, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On September 24, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on September 24, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Sander Dale A. bought 20,000 shares for $2.60 per share. The transaction valued at 52,000 led to the insider holds 20,600 shares of the business.

Niklason Laura E sold 239,538 shares of HUMA for $606,031 on Dec 16. The President, CEO and Director now owns 17,990,736 shares after completing the transaction at $2.53 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Dougan Brady W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 239,538 shares for $2.53 each. As a result, the insider received 606,031 and left with 17,990,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUMA now has a Market Capitalization of 387.48M and an Enterprise Value of 286.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 261.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUMA has reached a high of $6.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3337, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2746.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HUMA traded 244.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 426.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.37M. Insiders hold about 20.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HUMA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.22M, compared to 5.26M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.05% and a Short% of Float of 8.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.84 and -$0.96.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.84M and the low estimate is $1.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 679.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.