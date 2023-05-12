Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

As of close of business last night, Immersion Corporation’s stock clocked out at $6.71, down -3.87% from its previous closing price of $6.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 837119 shares were traded. IMMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IMMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on February 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Colliers Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 29, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Jose Francis sold 1,441 shares for $7.68 per share. The transaction valued at 11,067 led to the insider holds 28,032 shares of the business.

Akerman Aaron sold 966 shares of IMMR for $6,839 on Feb 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 45,301 shares after completing the transaction at $7.08 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Akerman Aaron, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 12,112 shares for $7.51 each. As a result, the insider received 90,961 and left with 44,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMMR now has a Market Capitalization of 271.49M and an Enterprise Value of 122.23M. As of this moment, Immersion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMMR has reached a high of $9.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IMMR traded 436.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 497.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.12M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IMMR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 804.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 587.95k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, IMMR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $8.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5M to a low estimate of $8.18M. As of the current estimate, Immersion Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.98M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.12M, an increase of 42.60% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.46M, down -2.40% from the average estimate.