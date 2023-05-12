Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs IMMX

After finishing at $2.25 in the prior trading day, Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) closed at $2.19, down -2.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037542 shares were traded. IMMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IMMX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Rachman Ilya M bought 5,200 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,225 led to the insider holds 907,700 shares of the business.

Morris Gabriel S bought 5,200 shares of IMMX for $4,888 on Nov 14. The CFO now owns 81,316 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, Senn Sean, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider received 550 and left with 899,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMMX now has a Market Capitalization of 23.07M and an Enterprise Value of 4.06M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMMX has reached a high of $3.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0208, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8678.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 196.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 551.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.23M. Insiders hold about 13.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IMMX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 221.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 154.05k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$1.15.