In spite of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AUPH) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) was $10.98 for the day, down -2.31% from the previous closing price of $11.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1746557 shares were traded. AUPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AUPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when MILNE GEORGE M JR bought 20,000 shares for $8.91 per share. The transaction valued at 178,284 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

Greenleaf Peter sold 32,750 shares of AUPH for $292,785 on Mar 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 982,968 shares after completing the transaction at $8.94 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Robertson Stephen P., who serves as the EVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 19,402 shares for $8.94 each. As a result, the insider received 173,454 and left with 303,364 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUPH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.62B and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUPH has reached a high of $13.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.92.

Shares Statistics:

AUPH traded an average of 3.14M shares per day over the past three months and 3.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AUPH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.71M with a Short Ratio of 16.71M, compared to 17.28M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.68% and a Short% of Float of 11.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $39M to a low estimate of $30.25M. As of the current estimate, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.19M, an estimated increase of 31.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.53M, a decrease of -29.10% less than the figure of $31.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $137.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.03M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $278.9M and the low estimate is $176.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.