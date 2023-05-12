In the case of Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL), what’s next?

After finishing at $147.70 in the prior trading day, Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) closed at $145.32, down -1.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 794654 shares were traded. DUOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DUOL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 120.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on May 10, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $167 from $127 previously.

On May 10, 2023, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $160.

Barclays reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on May 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $131 to $136.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Hacker Severin sold 10,000 shares for $138.35 per share. The transaction valued at 1,383,485 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hacker Severin sold 10,000 shares of DUOL for $1,422,555 on Apr 03. The Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $142.26 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Skaruppa Matthew, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $142.29 each. As a result, the insider received 711,469 and left with 43,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUOL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.50B and an Enterprise Value of 4.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -81.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUOL has reached a high of $149.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 678.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 918.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.58M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DUOL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 2.38M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.71% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $123.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.77M to a low estimate of $122.41M. As of the current estimate, Duolingo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $88.39M, an estimated increase of 40.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.12M, an increase of 36.60% less than the figure of $40.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126.23M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $521.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $507.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $369.5M, up 37.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $638.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $668.35M and the low estimate is $619M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.