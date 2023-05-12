In the case of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS), what’s next?

After finishing at $0.19 in the prior trading day, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) closed at $0.14, down -21.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0407 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49121222 shares were traded. NVOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1212.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVOS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVOS now has a Market Capitalization of 16.72M and an Enterprise Value of 28.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1317, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5259.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 21.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.54M. Insiders hold about 12.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVOS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.85M, compared to 6.68M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.