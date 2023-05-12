In What Direction Will Enovix Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) closed at $12.73 in the last session, down -2.23% from day before closing price of $13.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3488108 shares were traded. ENVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENVX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On December 02, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On November 04, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Janney initiated its Buy rating on November 04, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Talluri Rajendra K bought 5,000 shares for $10.10 per share. The transaction valued at 50,475 led to the insider holds 2,010,000 shares of the business.

ATKINS BETSY S sold 5,000 shares of ENVX for $61,800 on Apr 24. The Director now owns 192,561 shares after completing the transaction at $12.36 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Rodgers Thurman J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 102,599 shares for $11.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,187,070 and bolstered with 900,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENVX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.97B and an Enterprise Value of 1.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 302.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 266.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENVX has reached a high of $26.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENVX traded on average about 5.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.56M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.53M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 29.46M with a Short Ratio of 29.46M, compared to 25.35M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.63% and a Short% of Float of 21.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.2M, down -78.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.02M and the low estimate is $7.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,363.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.