In What Direction Will Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) closed at $5.15 in the last session, down -3.20% from day before closing price of $5.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8614796 shares were traded. ERIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ERIC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6.60 to $4.90.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERIC now has a Market Capitalization of 17.91B and an Enterprise Value of 17.85B. As of this moment, Telefonaktiebolaget’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERIC has reached a high of $8.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ERIC traded on average about 9.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.98B. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ERIC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 24.3M with a Short Ratio of 24.30M, compared to 13.92M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ERIC is 0.24, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.95. The current Payout Ratio is 232.50% for ERIC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 09, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.29B to a low estimate of $5.98B. As of the current estimate, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s year-ago sales were $6.35B, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.31B, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.04B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.83B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.03B and the low estimate is $25.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.