IN8bio Inc. (INAB) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $2.18

As of close of business last night, IN8bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.18, down -11.74% from its previous closing price of $2.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579044 shares were traded. INAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when FAIRBAIRN EMILY bought 789,473 shares for $1.90 per share. The transaction valued at 1,499,999 led to the insider holds 4,111,958 shares of the business.

Brandt Peter C. bought 105,263 shares of INAB for $200,000 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 182,473 shares after completing the transaction at $1.90 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Roemer Alan S., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 26,315 shares for $1.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,998 and bolstered with 55,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INAB now has a Market Capitalization of 33.67M and an Enterprise Value of 21.36M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INAB has reached a high of $3.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5354, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9268.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INAB traded 3.79M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.15M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for INAB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 149.54k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 6.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$1.28, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.92 and -$1.7.