Inseego Corp. (INSG) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) closed at $0.92 in the last session, down -5.14% from day before closing price of $0.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0499 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1072495 shares were traded. INSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8706.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INSG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $7.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSG now has a Market Capitalization of 97.34M and an Enterprise Value of 257.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSG has reached a high of $3.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6698, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4445.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INSG traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.64M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.95M with a Short Ratio of 7.95M, compared to 7.98M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.23% and a Short% of Float of 9.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $52.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.3M to a low estimate of $51.9M. As of the current estimate, Inseego Corp.’s year-ago sales were $61.86M, an estimated decrease of -15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.85M, a decrease of -20.70% less than the figure of -$15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $220.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $212.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $216.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.32M, down -11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $241.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $245.9M and the low estimate is $237.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.