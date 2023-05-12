Invest in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) to keep your portfolio healthy

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) closed the day trading at $53.28 down -2.45% from the previous closing price of $54.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2624753 shares were traded. FIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FIVN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On January 05, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when ZWARENSTEIN BARRY sold 10,000 shares for $71.23 per share. The transaction valued at 712,315 led to the insider holds 97,303 shares of the business.

ZWARENSTEIN BARRY sold 2,500 shares of FIVN for $175,200 on Mar 31. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 107,303 shares after completing the transaction at $70.08 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, ZWARENSTEIN BARRY, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $65.06 each. As a result, the insider received 162,650 and left with 109,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.98B and an Enterprise Value of 4.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -192.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIVN has reached a high of $120.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FIVN traded about 1.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FIVN traded about 2.48M shares per day. A total of 71.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.34M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.35% stake in the company. Shares short for FIVN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.53M, compared to 4.31M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $214.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $215M to a low estimate of $213.5M. As of the current estimate, Five9 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $189.38M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $227.62M, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $236.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $221.2M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $909.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $906.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $907.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $778.85M, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.