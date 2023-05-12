Investing in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) closed the day trading at $54.76 down -6.47% from the previous closing price of $58.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547835 shares were traded. RDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RDY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RDY now has a Market Capitalization of 9.88B and an Enterprise Value of 9.76B. As of this moment, Dr.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDY has reached a high of $61.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RDY traded about 222.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RDY traded about 290.72k shares per day. A total of 166.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.00M. Insiders hold about 27.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RDY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 1.77M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

RDY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.39, up from 0.00 a year ago. The current Payout Ratio is 21.19% for RDY, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.08 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.39. EPS for the following year is $3.41, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.74 and $2.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.06B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.69B and the low estimate is $3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.