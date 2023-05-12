Investing in GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is a safe bet with a significant edge

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) closed the day trading at $29.02 down -4.22% from the previous closing price of $30.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2484100 shares were traded. GTLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTLB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on May 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On March 30, 2023, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $37.

On March 29, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $38.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on March 29, 2023, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. bought 7,286 shares for $26.98 per share. The transaction valued at 196,584 led to the insider holds 2,647,312 shares of the business.

Brown Dale R sold 894 shares of GTLB for $24,183 on May 05. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 15,884 shares after completing the transaction at $27.05 per share. On May 04, another insider, GV 2021 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the Member of 10% Group of the company, bought 396,361 shares for $26.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,689,665 and bolstered with 2,640,026 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTLB now has a Market Capitalization of 5.02B and an Enterprise Value of 4.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $70.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GTLB traded about 2.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GTLB traded about 3.16M shares per day. A total of 150.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.91M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.97M with a Short Ratio of 7.97M, compared to 7.43M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 8.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $117.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $119.54M to a low estimate of $116.97M. As of the current estimate, GitLab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $87.41M, an estimated increase of 34.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.04M, an increase of 25.70% less than the figure of $34.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.9M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $545.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $530.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $532.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $424.34M, up 25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $684.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $710.44M and the low estimate is $656.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.