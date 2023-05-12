Investing in Toast Inc. (TOST) is a safe bet with a significant edge

After finishing at $21.12 in the prior trading day, Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) closed at $20.80, down -1.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9631988 shares were traded. TOST stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TOST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 14, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On April 06, 2023, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $20.

On March 23, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Neutral rating on March 23, 2023, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Narang Aman sold 120,000 shares for $20.72 per share. The transaction valued at 2,486,296 led to the insider holds 1,613,635 shares of the business.

Matlock James Michael sold 6,310 shares of TOST for $110,690 on May 03. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 39,696 shares after completing the transaction at $17.54 per share. On May 02, another insider, Matlock James Michael, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 6,091 shares for $17.16 each. As a result, the insider received 104,522 and left with 46,006 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOST now has a Market Capitalization of 9.30B and an Enterprise Value of 8.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $26.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 518.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 341.31M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of Apr 27, 2023 were 20.5M with a Short Ratio of 20.50M, compared to 24.47M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 5.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 16 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.76.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $936.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $957.41M to a low estimate of $903M. As of the current estimate, Toast Inc.’s year-ago sales were $675M, an estimated increase of 38.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1B, an increase of 38.70% less than the figure of $38.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $977M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 36.90% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.03B and the low estimate is $4.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.