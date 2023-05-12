Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

The closing price of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) was $7.50 for the day, down -1.83% from the previous closing price of $7.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5384131 shares were traded. IOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IOVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $14.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when MCPEAK MERRILL A bought 10,000 shares for $6.15 per share. The transaction valued at 61,500 led to the insider holds 70,150 shares of the business.

Rothbaum Wayne P. bought 10,000,000 shares of IOVA for $65,000,000 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 18,067,333 shares after completing the transaction at $6.50 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, MCPEAK MERRILL A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 63,100 and bolstered with 238,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 846.92M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $15.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.10.

Shares Statistics:

IOVA traded an average of 3.60M shares per day over the past three months and 4.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.98% stake in the company. Shares short for IOVA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 23.88M with a Short Ratio of 23.88M, compared to 25.07M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.64% and a Short% of Float of 11.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$2.18, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.71 and -$4.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.3. EPS for the following year is -$1.57, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$2.05.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $429.66M and the low estimate is $33.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 378.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.