Is Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In the latest session, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) closed at $18.61 up 1.20% from its previous closing price of $18.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553477 shares were traded. OMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Owens & Minor Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $52 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $62 to $22.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on October 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Leon Jonathan A sold 6,000 shares for $13.50 per share. The transaction valued at 81,000 led to the insider holds 106,723 shares of the business.

Henkel Robert J bought 1,000 shares of OMI for $15,680 on Oct 17. The Director now owns 28,000 shares after completing the transaction at $15.68 per share. On Jul 15, another insider, Henkel Robert J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $31.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,760 and bolstered with 27,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B and an Enterprise Value of 4.05B. As of this moment, Owens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMI has reached a high of $38.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OMI has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 1.11M over the past ten days. A total of 74.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.91M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.08% stake in the company. Shares short for OMI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.89M with a Short Ratio of 5.89M, compared to 5.46M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.73% and a Short% of Float of 14.31%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OMI is 0.01, from 0.00 in the trailing year. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OMI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 30, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.