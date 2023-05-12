Is this a Prime Time To acquire Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) stock

In the latest session, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) closed at $5.96 down -8.02% from its previous closing price of $6.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2411793 shares were traded. UUUU stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Energy Fuels Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Bovaird J. Birks sold 15,000 shares for $8.05 per share. The transaction valued at 120,750 led to the insider holds 191,647 shares of the business.

Morrison Alex G bought 8,000 shares of UUUU for $48,239 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 150,159 shares after completing the transaction at $6.03 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,212 shares for $6.91 each. As a result, the insider received 118,957 and left with 264,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UUUU now has a Market Capitalization of 930.05M and an Enterprise Value of 856.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 75.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has reached a high of $8.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UUUU has traded an average of 1.79M shares per day and 1.95M over the past ten days. A total of 158.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.31M. Insiders hold about 1.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.54% stake in the company. Shares short for UUUU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 23.1M with a Short Ratio of 23.10M, compared to 22.39M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.62% and a Short% of Float of 14.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UUUU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.52M, up 202.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $105.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $151.56M and the low estimate is $58.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 177.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.