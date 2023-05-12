Is this a Prime Time To acquire Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) closed the day trading at $39.88 up 2.60% from the previous closing price of $38.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14735237 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RBLX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2023, ROTH MKM Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $37 to $48.

ROTH MKM reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on May 08, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Baszucki Gregory sold 8,334 shares for $37.92 per share. The transaction valued at 316,000 led to the insider holds 9,888,601 shares of the business.

Donato Craig sold 2,000 shares of RBLX for $80,500 on Apr 17. The Chief Business Officer now owns 1,248,097 shares after completing the transaction at $40.25 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Baszucki Gregory, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,334 shares for $42.79 each. As a result, the insider received 356,621 and left with 9,896,935 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBLX now has a Market Capitalization of 28.12B and an Enterprise Value of 26.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 78.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RBLX traded about 11.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RBLX traded about 10.26M shares per day. A total of 601.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 530.26M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 21.06M with a Short Ratio of 21.06M, compared to 24.53M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.7. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 19 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$2.9.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $771.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $797.2M to a low estimate of $657.21M. As of the current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $639.9M, an estimated increase of 20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $818.22M, an increase of 16.60% less than the figure of $20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $856.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $677.41M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87B, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $3.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.