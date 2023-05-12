It’s a good day to be an Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) shareholder

The closing price of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) was $4.30 for the day, down -10.68% from the previous closing price of $4.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 812961 shares were traded. LWLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LWLG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.90 and its Current Ratio is at 16.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when LEONBERGER FREDERICK J sold 31,000 shares for $7.07 per share. The transaction valued at 219,108 led to the insider holds 5,182 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LWLG now has a Market Capitalization of 549.12M and an Enterprise Value of 525.38M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LWLG has reached a high of $12.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8286, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.8162.

Shares Statistics:

LWLG traded an average of 527.07K shares per day over the past three months and 505.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LWLG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 20.38M with a Short Ratio of 20.38M, compared to 20.33M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.88% and a Short% of Float of 17.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.