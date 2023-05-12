It’s a good day to be an SES AI Corporation (SES) shareholder

The closing price of SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) was $1.66 for the day, down -2.92% from the previous closing price of $1.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1109855 shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.50 and its Current Ratio is at 20.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Hu Qichao sold 69,872 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 115,331 led to the insider holds 1,350,607 shares of the business.

Son Yongkyu sold 37,381 shares of SES for $61,697 on Apr 28. The CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER now owns 583,862 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Gan Hong, who serves as the CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER of the company, sold 37,261 shares for $1.65 each. As a result, the insider received 61,503 and left with 451,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SES now has a Market Capitalization of 598.22M and an Enterprise Value of 220.20M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $7.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3998, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9502.

Shares Statistics:

SES traded an average of 636.12K shares per day over the past three months and 952.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 310.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.09M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 4.66M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.54.