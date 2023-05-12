It’s an appealing income play to consider VTEX (VTEX)

The closing price of VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) was $3.89 for the day, up 5.14% from the previous closing price of $3.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 874983 shares were traded. VTEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7201.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VTEX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 09, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTEX now has a Market Capitalization of 687.64M and an Enterprise Value of 455.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTEX has reached a high of $5.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6530, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9086.

Shares Statistics:

VTEX traded an average of 397.53K shares per day over the past three months and 744.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 189.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.98M. Insiders hold about 25.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTEX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 548.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 607.91k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.98M to a low estimate of $45M. As of the current estimate, VTEX’s year-ago sales were $38.71M, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $45.65M, an increase of 17.80% over than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $205M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $183.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $189.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157.62M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $231.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $255M and the low estimate is $221.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.