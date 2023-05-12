It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) stock

The price of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) closed at $7.03 in the last session, down -4.61% from day before closing price of $7.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607907 shares were traded. BIGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BIGC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On February 07, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Kaloustian Robert sold 5,738 shares for $7.23 per share. The transaction valued at 41,491 led to the insider holds 67,294 shares of the business.

Kaloustian Robert sold 4,365 shares of BIGC for $38,599 on Mar 23. The Chief Services Officer now owns 74,880 shares after completing the transaction at $8.84 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Richards Jeffrey Gordon, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 575,632 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 5,758,623 and left with 46,048 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIGC now has a Market Capitalization of 542.69M and an Enterprise Value of 610.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIGC has reached a high of $21.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BIGC traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.20M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIGC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.81M with a Short Ratio of 5.81M, compared to 5.46M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.80% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $73.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.32M to a low estimate of $72.99M. As of the current estimate, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.2M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.9M, an increase of 9.00% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77.3M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $309.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $303.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $306.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $279.07M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $350.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $360M and the low estimate is $341.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.