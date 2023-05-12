It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With GAN Limited (GAN) stock

As of close of business last night, GAN Limited’s stock clocked out at $1.46, down -7.59% from its previous closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523571 shares were traded. GAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when MCGILL SEAMUS M bought 5,000 shares for $2.51 per share. The transaction valued at 12,550 led to the insider holds 56,161 shares of the business.

Smurfit Dermot S. sold 150,000 shares of GAN for $405,705 on Aug 30. The President, CEO now owns 1,699,532 shares after completing the transaction at $2.70 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Smurfit Dermot S., who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $2.90 each. As a result, the insider received 289,710 and left with 1,699,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GAN now has a Market Capitalization of 54.52M and an Enterprise Value of 40.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GAN has reached a high of $4.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4769, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0020.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GAN traded 278.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 282.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.85M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GAN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 546.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 645.79k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $37.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $38M to a low estimate of $37.05M. As of the current estimate, GAN Limited’s year-ago sales were $37.49M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.73M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.26M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $149.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $152.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $141.53M, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $184.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $184.04M and the low estimate is $184.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.