Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.58, up 2.87% from its previous closing price of $3.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1331068 shares were traded. KNTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4750.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KNTE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on November 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $11 from $35 previously.

On July 28, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.

On September 27, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on September 27, 2021, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Tananbaum James B. bought 1,780,000 shares for $2.80 per share. The transaction valued at 4,984,000 led to the insider holds 3,525,957 shares of the business.

Foresite Capital Management IV bought 1,780,000 shares of KNTE for $4,984,000 on May 08. The 10% Owner now owns 3,525,957 shares after completing the transaction at $2.80 per share. On May 05, another insider, GORDON CARL L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 981,023 shares for $2.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,766,485 and bolstered with 1,368,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNTE now has a Market Capitalization of 278.49M and an Enterprise Value of 81.19M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNTE has reached a high of $15.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5641, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.1326.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KNTE traded 343.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.94M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KNTE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.51M, compared to 1.81M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 12.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.7, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.32 and -$3.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.9. EPS for the following year is -$2.89, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.91 and -$3.6.