Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) was $13.39 for the day, down -1.18% from the previous closing price of $13.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530677 shares were traded. KTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KTOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $11.50 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.50.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Mendoza Marie sold 7,211 shares for $14.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100,954 led to the insider holds 42,760 shares of the business.

Goodwin Benjamin M. sold 8,000 shares of KTOS for $102,120 on Feb 28. The SVP, Corp. Dev. & Gov. Affairs now owns 14,370 shares after completing the transaction at $12.77 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Cervantes de Burgreen Maria, who serves as the VP & Corporate Controller of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $9.26 each. As a result, the insider received 18,523 and left with 27,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KTOS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.77B and an Enterprise Value of 2.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTOS has reached a high of $16.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.78.

Shares Statistics:

KTOS traded an average of 818.75K shares per day over the past three months and 907.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.85M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KTOS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 2.58M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $239.86M to a low estimate of $232M. As of the current estimate, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $224.2M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.76M, an increase of 11.70% over than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $258.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $986.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $993.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $898.3M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.