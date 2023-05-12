Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.03

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) closed the day trading at $1.64 up 3.80% from the previous closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9058158 shares were traded. LU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5501.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LU, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3.52 to $2.04.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on November 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.40 to $1.60.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LU now has a Market Capitalization of 4.74B. As of this moment, Lufax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 31.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LU has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9070, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5184.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LU traded about 10.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LU traded about 8.15M shares per day. A total of 2.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19B. Insiders hold about 4.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 19.76M with a Short Ratio of 19.76M, compared to 20.73M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

LU’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.10, up from 1.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 96.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.82B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.88B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, Lufax Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.73B, an estimated decrease of -33.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, a decrease of -25.80% over than the figure of -$33.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.69B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, down -14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.46B and the low estimate is $6.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.