Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) closed at $128.41 in the last session, down -1.85% from day before closing price of $130.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2858444 shares were traded. MRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, TD Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $150 to $180.

On March 02, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $200.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on March 02, 2023, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Hoge Stephen sold 250 shares for $133.37 per share. The transaction valued at 33,344 led to the insider holds 1,630,732 shares of the business.

Bancel Stephane sold 40,000 shares of MRNA for $5,428,125 on May 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,411,946 shares after completing the transaction at $135.70 per share. On May 03, another insider, Bancel Stephane, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $131.29 each. As a result, the insider received 5,251,498 and left with 5,411,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRNA now has a Market Capitalization of 51.81B and an Enterprise Value of 43.11B. As of this moment, Moderna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNA has reached a high of $217.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 157.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRNA traded on average about 3.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 381.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.94M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 17.85M with a Short Ratio of 17.85M, compared to 17.15M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.01 and a low estimate of -$4.47, while EPS last year was $5.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and -$5.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.11. EPS for the following year is -$4.07, with 19 analysts recommending between $2 and -$7.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $428.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $225M. As of the current estimate, Moderna Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.75B, an estimated decrease of -91.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.53B, a decrease of -24.90% over than the figure of -$91.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.26B, down -60.10% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.46B and the low estimate is $4.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.