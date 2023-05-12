New Gold Inc. (NGD) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $1.47 in the prior trading day, New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) closed at $1.40, down -4.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3519685 shares were traded. NGD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4480 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NGD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on October 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1 to $1.25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NGD now has a Market Capitalization of 881.35M and an Enterprise Value of 1.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGD has reached a high of $1.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1516, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9975.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 682.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 680.19M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NGD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 3.34M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $181.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $184.12M to a low estimate of $179M. As of the current estimate, New Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.7M, an estimated increase of 56.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $201.38M, an increase of 35.10% less than the figure of $56.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $211.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $830.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $739M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $772.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $604.4M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $926.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $820M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.