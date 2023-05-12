New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

As of close of business last night, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $39.79, up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $39.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1418305 shares were traded. EDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EDU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18.80 to $36.60.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDU now has a Market Capitalization of 7.61B and an Enterprise Value of 3.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -392.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has reached a high of $46.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EDU traded 1.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 169.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EDU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.56M, compared to 5.61M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $817.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $822.72M to a low estimate of $812M. As of the current estimate, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $524.02M, an estimated increase of 56.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $968.27M, an increase of 43.40% less than the figure of $56.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $968.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $968.27M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.59B and the low estimate is $3.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.