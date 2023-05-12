Noodles & Company (NDLS) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) closed at $3.92 down -19.34% from its previous closing price of $4.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.9400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1973668 shares were traded. NDLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8150.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Noodles & Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 18, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $7.

On November 12, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on November 12, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Mill Road Capital III, L.P. bought 107,439 shares for $4.65 per share. The transaction valued at 500,000 led to the insider holds 1,245,943 shares of the business.

Mill Road Capital III, L.P. bought 1,833 shares of NDLS for $8,490 on Apr 06. The 10% Owner now owns 1,128,804 shares after completing the transaction at $4.63 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Mill Road Capital III, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $4.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,175 and bolstered with 1,126,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NDLS now has a Market Capitalization of 234.95M and an Enterprise Value of 497.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NDLS has reached a high of $6.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9688, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3404.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NDLS has traded an average of 268.05K shares per day and 385.18k over the past ten days. A total of 46.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.22M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NDLS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 961.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 548.38k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $141.54M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $144.56M to a low estimate of $137.7M. As of the current estimate, Noodles & Company’s year-ago sales were $131.07M, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.57M, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NDLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $553.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $538.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $545.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $509.48M, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $604.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $612.4M and the low estimate is $594.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.