Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Records -6.13% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The price of Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) closed at $0.70 in the last session, down -6.13% from day before closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0457 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5729686 shares were traded. OCGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7001.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OCGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 23, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares for $1.08 per share. The transaction valued at 108,000 led to the insider holds 2,190,073 shares of the business.

Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares of OCGN for $128,000 on Jan 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,227,950 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Musunuri Shankar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 95,809 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider received 137,007 and left with 752,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCGN now has a Market Capitalization of 158.50M and an Enterprise Value of 73.94M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCGN has reached a high of $3.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8341, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5078.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OCGN traded on average about 6.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 220.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OCGN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 39.95M with a Short Ratio of 39.95M, compared to 37.1M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.64% and a Short% of Float of 23.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.44.