Oil States International Inc. (OIS) expected to report EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) closed the day trading at $6.78 down -2.59% from the previous closing price of $6.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 796788 shares were traded. OIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OIS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Moses Philip Scott bought 58,624 shares for $3.63 per share. The transaction valued at 212,654 led to the insider holds 384,487 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OIS now has a Market Capitalization of 452.61M and an Enterprise Value of 590.29M. As of this moment, Oil’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 233.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OIS has reached a high of $10.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OIS traded about 879.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OIS traded about 855.8k shares per day. A total of 62.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.06M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OIS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 1.52M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $202.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $205.3M to a low estimate of $200M. As of the current estimate, Oil States International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $181.83M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $208.65M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $202M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $841M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $838.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $839.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $737.71M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $952.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $981M and the low estimate is $924.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.