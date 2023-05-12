Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $17.06

The closing price of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) was $17.06 for the day, down -0.99% from the previous closing price of $17.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1270177 shares were traded. OR stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.81.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.02B and an Enterprise Value of 3.07B. As of this moment, Osisko’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OR has reached a high of $17.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.53.

Shares Statistics:

OR traded an average of 1.00M shares per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.81M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.14% stake in the company. Shares short for OR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 5.15M, compared to 5.01M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, OR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.22. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.47M to a low estimate of $45.47M. As of the current estimate, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s year-ago sales were $38.01M, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.35M, a decrease of -2.70% less than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.35M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $168.66M, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.87M and the low estimate is $180.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.