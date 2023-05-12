Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

As of close of business last night, Perimeter Solutions SA’s stock clocked out at $7.02, down -3.97% from its previous closing price of $7.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1469280 shares were traded. PRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 09, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On April 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Haitham Khouri sold 126,952 shares for $10.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,326,648 led to the insider holds 1,217,700 shares of the business.

Haitham Khouri sold 38,923 shares of PRM for $421,925 on Dec 05. The Vice Chairman now owns 1,344,652 shares after completing the transaction at $10.84 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Haitham Khouri, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the company, sold 22,599 shares for $10.96 each. As a result, the insider received 247,685 and left with 1,383,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.19B and an Enterprise Value of 1.74B. As of this moment, Perimeter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRM has reached a high of $12.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRM traded 560.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 770.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.54M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.02M with a Short Ratio of 8.02M, compared to 6.88M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.09% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $473.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $464.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $468.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $360.5M, up 30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $519.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $522.25M and the low estimate is $517.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.